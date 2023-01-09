ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly snippets

January 09, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

No glance

Seated next to each other in the front row of the Opposition benches, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami and former Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam did not acknowledge each other’s presence and avoided any glance towards each other’s sides all through the House proceedings.

The prompt

When the Governor went about his speech in English, there was hardly any clap from the treasury benches until they were prompted by some Ministers seated in the front row. But, when Speaker M. Appavu read out the Tamil translation, legislators from the ruling party readily clapped.

No appeal

Members on ruling DMK’s allies gathered near the podium where the Governor was delivering his speech and took to sloganeering. Unlike Governors in the past, the incumbent chose not to appeal against them to hear him out and to take their seats. They went about raising slogans until they got a gesture suggesting them to stage a walk out of the House.

Session time

After the meeting of the House’s Business Advisory Committee, Speaker M. Appavu announced that the ongoing session would go on till January 13, Friday. The House would also adopt condolence resolution over the passing away of sitting Erode East MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa and other former legislators on January 10. The House would be adjourned for the day soon after.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

politics / Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US