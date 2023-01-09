Assembly snippets

January 09, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST

No glance

Seated next to each other in the front row of the Opposition benches, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami and former Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam did not acknowledge each other’s presence and avoided any glance towards each other’s sides all through the House proceedings.

The prompt

When the Governor went about his speech in English, there was hardly any clap from the treasury benches until they were prompted by some Ministers seated in the front row. But, when Speaker M. Appavu read out the Tamil translation, legislators from the ruling party readily clapped.

No appeal

Members on ruling DMK’s allies gathered near the podium where the Governor was delivering his speech and took to sloganeering. Unlike Governors in the past, the incumbent chose not to appeal against them to hear him out and to take their seats. They went about raising slogans until they got a gesture suggesting them to stage a walk out of the House.

Session time

After the meeting of the House’s Business Advisory Committee, Speaker M. Appavu announced that the ongoing session would go on till January 13, Friday. The House would also adopt condolence resolution over the passing away of sitting Erode East MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa and other former legislators on January 10. The House would be adjourned for the day soon after.