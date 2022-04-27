Assembly snippets

Even as he lauded Speaker M. Appavu for being “magnanimous” in his approach while dealing with the uncooperative AIADMK MLAs, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan requested the Chair to be “less magnanimous” and keep all legislators under control.

***

Members of the Congress and the DMK were taken aback when Congress member S. Vijayadharani (Vilavancode) objected to certain remarks made by her own party’s floor leader K. Selvaperunthagai. However, the Chair expunged some of her remarks against Mr. Selvaperunthagai’s comments.

***

While explaining how he was unfairly placed under suspension by the Speaker during the AIADMK government in 2016 for an incident in which he was not involved at all, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said he was in the library at that time. “When I was about to prove it with the help of CCTV visuals, the then government did not pursue the case any further. It still remains pending.”