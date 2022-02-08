Assembly snippets

Brief pleasantries

Soon after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin entered the House at 9.56 a.m., among the first members who exchanged pleasantries with him was BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthiran (Tirunelveli), who was seated in the front row in the opposition benches.

Congested seating

A part of the Assembly Hall in Fort St. George was earmarked for videographers, and the benches were rearranged with no gaps between the treasury and the opposition benches. As a result, members in the front row of both sides were sitting only a few feet apart from each other.

Blessing time

Before the special session of the Assembly commenced, DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin (Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni) received the blessings of his father and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Tuesday was Mr Udhyanidhi’s first entry into the traditional Assembly Hall as a MLA. The previous session was held at the Kalaivanar Arangam.

Old habit

One of the ruling party members, who was seated in the second row for 10 years when the DMK was in the Opposition in the Assembly Hall, was perplexed to see AIADMK MLAs occupying his seat. He went over to his seat in the second row among the treasury benches after being reminded that he was with the ruling contingent.