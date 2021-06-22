Assembly snippets

22 June 2021 00:48 IST

Auspicious beginning

Governor Banwarilal Purohit commenced his speech at 10 a.m. and completed it by 10.54 a.m. Assembly Speaker M. Appavu read out the Tamil translation of the Governor’s address to the House, and completed it by 11.42 a.m. The sitting on Monday started with the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu and concluded with the national anthem.

Not so enthusiastic

Advertising

Advertising

About 20 minutes into his speech, Governor Banwarilal Purohit realised that the ruling party MLAs were not eager to thump their desks for any new announcement. He stopped his speech to gesture them to thump their desks for his announcements in the House. Most of them did oblige eventually, but not the legislators at the Opposition benches.

Right next to the Whip

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin (Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni) maybe a first-time MLA, but he found his allotted seat next to the Chief Government Whip. After the Chief Minister and the seniority of Ministers and Deputy Speaker K. Pitchandi, sits the Chief Government Whip. Mr. Udhayanidhi was seated first among the ruling party MLAs.

Session till June 24

The Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee, which met on Monday, decided to hold the ongoing session till June 24. On the last day of the session, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is expected to deliver his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s Address.

Safety first

In addition to the masks that they wore, all members of the House were provided additional masks and hand sanitisers. But bureaucrats and members of the media present in the House had to manage on their own.