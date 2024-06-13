ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly session to last till June 29; AIADMK not happy with short duration

Published - June 13, 2024 12:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress member Tharahai Cuthbert, who won the Vilavancode by-election, being sworn in as MLA in the presence of CM M.K. Stalin and Speaker M. Appavu, on Wednesday.

The next session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, scheduled to start on June 20, will continue till June 29, Speaker M. Appavu said on Wednesday. The decision on the duration of the session was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee during the day.

A meeting of the Rules Committee decided to start the proceedings at 9.30 a.m., he told journalists in his chamber. A resolution, based on its decision, would be tabled in the Assembly on June 21, and the proceedings would start at 9.30 a.m. from June 22. The session would have 16 sittings, Mr. Appavu said. Except on June 20 and 29, all other working days would have two sessions: between 9.30 a.m. and 1. 30 p.m. and between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The House would not meet on June 23 (Sunday).

The decision on the duration and the change in the timings was taken on account of the Vikravandi by-election scheduled for July 10, he said.

On the first day, the Speaker would make obituary references to 15 former legislators. After adopting a resolution to condole the passing away of sitting MLA from Vikravandi N. Pugazhenthi, the House would be adjourned for the day.

Addressing journalists on the Secretariat campus, AIADMK whip S.P. Velumani said the session would last only nine days, out of which the demand for grants was scheduled for eight days.

The AIADMK insisted on a longer duration, but its plea was not considered at the meeting, he said.

“Many legislators are not able to speak about issues in their constituencies.” As assured in the DMK election manifesto, the Assembly should meet for 100 days in a year, he said.

Congress MLA sworn in

Congress member Tharahai Cuthbert made and subscribed the oath or affirmation before Mr. Appavu in his chamber at the Secretariat. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, senior members of the Cabinet, Congress Legislature Party leader K. Selvaperunthagai, and senior legislators were present.

Every member of the Assembly shall, before taking his/her seat, make and subscribe an oath or affirmation, as provided for in Article 188 of the Constitution.

