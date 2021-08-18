Tamil Nadu

Assembly session to end by September 13

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 18 August 2021 01:47 IST
Updated: 18 August 2021 01:47 IST

Based on the decision taken by the Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee, Speaker M. Appavu said on Tuesday that the ongoing session would end by September 13.

The Speaker made the announcement in the House and read out the revised schedule. The session was to have ended on September 21. The Chair did not list any reason for the rescheduling.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
government
Tamil Nadu
Read more...