Tamil NaduCHENNAI 18 August 2021 01:47 IST
Assembly session to end by September 13
Based on the decision taken by the Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee, Speaker M. Appavu said on Tuesday that the ongoing session would end by September 13.
The Speaker made the announcement in the House and read out the revised schedule. The session was to have ended on September 21. The Chair did not list any reason for the rescheduling.
