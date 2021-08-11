Assembly session till September 21

It is set to commence on August 13

The Budget session of the Assembly, set to commence on August 13, will go on till September 21. A meeting of the Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee, chaired by Speaker M. Appavu on the campus of Fort St. George on Tuesday, finalised the agenda for the upcoming session.

As per the agenda for the session, the State government will present the revised Budget for 2021-22 to the House on August 13. The following day, a budget for the agriculture sector will be presented to the House.

After making obituary references and condolence resolutions adopted over the passing of former members and public personalities, the debate on the revised Budget and agriculture Budget will commence in the House on August 16. Replies to the debate will be made on August 19.

The debate on the demand for grants for government departments will commence on August 23.

Bills expected to be tabled in the House will be taken up for consideration, and are likely to be passed on the last day of the session on September 21.