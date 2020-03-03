Assembly session till April 9

The upcoming Assembly session, scheduled to commence on March 9, will go on till April 9. The Business Advisory Committee finalised the agenda during a meeting on Monday.

On the first day of the session on Monday, the 9th of March, the House will make an obituary reference to a former MLA and pass a resolution condoling the deaths of DMK MLAs K.P.P. Samy (Tiruvottiyur) and S. Kathavarayan (Gudiyatham). The House is expected to then be adjourned for the day. There will be no session on Tuesday.

The debate on the demands for grants to various departments will begin on March 11. The demands for grants to the Environment and Forest departments will be taken up on the first day, while those pertaining to the School Education, Sports and Youth Welfare, Higher Education, Energy and Home and Prohibition departments will be taken up that week.

On March 22, the House will take up the demands for grants to the Police and Fire and Rescue Services departments, which are handled by the Chief Minister. On the last day of the session on April 9, Bills introduced in the House, if any, will be taken up for consideration. The House will not have sittings on March 25 in view of the Telugu New Year and on April 4 on account of Mahavir Jayanti.