Assembly session starts today

January 09, 2023 12:01 am | Updated January 08, 2023 09:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The first session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly for this year will start on Monday with the customary address of the Governor in the Assembly Hall on the Fort St. George campus at 10 a.m.

Arrangements are in place to telecast Governor R.N. Ravi’s address live.

Following a change in the Cabinet, the newly inducted Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, would be seated in the front row of the treasury benches, in keeping with the Assembly protocol.

The law and order situation, the caste atrocity committed on a Scheduled Caste in Pudukkottai district and the demand for a higher Pongal cash gift are among the issues that are likely to be raised by the Opposition.

The Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee is expected to meet the same day and decide on the duration of the session.

There would be an obituary reference to Erode East MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa (Congress), who died last week.