Assembly session from tomorrow

The non release of sufficient water in the Cauvery to Tamil Nadu by neighbouring Karnataka, the reported inadequacies in the special kuruvai package, the law and order situation in the State are among the issues to be raised by the Opposition parties in the Assembly session, which is set to convene on June 20.

The results of the recent Lok Sabha election and Vilavancode bypoll are expected to reflect in the House, in which the DMK would underline the electorate’s support to its governance.

However, on the first day of the session, the House is expected to be adjourned after a few minutes, after paying homage to Vikravandi MLA N. Pugazhenthi, who passed away in April this year.

From Friday, the House proceedings would commence with the customary Question Hour during the morning session. There would be a total of 16 sittings, including the evening sessions that have been scheduled.

In view of the bypoll scheduled for Vikravandi bypoll, the Assembly session is scheduled for a shorter duration than usual. The Chief Minister is expected to deliver his reply to the discussion on the Demand for Grants for police department on the last day of the session on June 29.

