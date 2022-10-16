Assembly session from today

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 16, 2022 23:51 IST

A session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is set to commence at the traditional Assembly Hall in the Secretariat-cum-Assembly complex on the Fort St. George campus in Chennai on October 17. The House’s Business Advisory Committee will meet on Monday to decide the session’s duration.

Hike in property tax, power tariff and the Centre’s reported attempt to impose Hindi are among the issues that are likely to be raised in the House.

This would be the first session since the “expulsion” of former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and his legislators from the AIADMK. The AIADMK eventually named former Minister R.B. Udhayakumar as the party’s deputy floor leader.

