Assembly session from today

The Assembly session is set to start with the customary Governor’s address at Kalaivanar Arangam here at 10 a.m. on Monday.

This is the first time the 16th Assembly is meeting after all the elected members have been administered the oath of office as legislators.

In view of COVID-19, the Assembly has been meeting in a multi-purpose hall on the third floor of Kalaivanar Arangam since September last.

After the Governor’s address, the Business Advisory Committee will meet to decide on the duration of the session. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is expected to give his reply to the motion of thanks to the Governor’s Address on the last day.

The ruling DMK has 133 MLAs and the main Opposition AIADMK has 66 MLAs in the 234-member House.

The Congress has 18 members, the PMK has five and the BJP and the VCK have four each. The Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have two members each.