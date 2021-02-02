Assembly session from today at Kalaivanar Arangam

CHENNAI

02 February 2021 01:54 IST

Speaker invites Governor to deliver the customary address

The first session of the State Legislative Assembly is set to commence at the third floor of the Kalaivanar Arangam on Wallajah Road here on Tuesday with the customary address of the Governor.

Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal on Monday called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit to invite him to deliver his address in the House. Assembly Secretary K. Srinivasan was also present.

