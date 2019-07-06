Assembly session cut short as parties eye Vellore elections

The Tamil Nadu Assembly session, scheduled to end on July 30, will now conclude on July 20. The change in the duration of the business of the House came on Friday after the notification for holding the Lok Sabha poll to the Vellore constituency was issued by the Election Commission on Thursday.

On Friday afternoon, the Business Advisory Committee that includes leaders of the political parties, met with the Speaker in his chamber, while the debate to the demand for grants of three departments was on, to finalise the new schedule that will enable the parties to campaign intensively in what is likely to be a battle of prestige between the DMK and the AIADMK [which has given the seat to its ally New Justice Party].

As per the new schedule, the Assembly session will now have two sittings every day — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. till end of that day’s business.

After reading out the new schedule in Assembly, Speaker P. Dhanapal asked members to stick to the time allotted to each of them and not digress leading to delays. “Stick to the time allotted to you, so that we can finish the business on time,” he said.