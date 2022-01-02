Tamil Nadu

Assembly session at Kalaivanar Arangam

The address of the Tamil Nadu Governor to the State Assembly will be delivered at the Kalaivanar Arangam instead of the Assembly chamber at the Secretariat, a press release from the Raj Bhavan said.

The Assembly session, which begins on January 5, was earlier scheduled to be held at the Assembly chamber.

In view of the spike in cases of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant, Governor R.N. Ravi announced the change of venue. The session will be held at the multi-purpose hall at Kalaivanar Arangam.


