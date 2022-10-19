Assembly rules do not recognise Deputy leader of Opposition, says Speaker

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Tuesday clarified that the Assembly rules recognised only the Leader of the Opposition and not his deputy.

Mr. Appavu, who ordered the eviction of the AIADMK members headed by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami from the House, said they met him by 9.25 a.m. and made a demand for changing the seat occupied by Mr. Panneerselvam since he had been replaced by R.B. Udhayakumar as the Deputy Leader of the Opposition.

Mr. Panneerselvam, who was expelled from the party by the AIADMK general council, also had submitted a letter to the Speaker contending that he had been continuing as the coordinator of the AIADMK “as per the records of the Election Commission of India”. The Speaker recalled the undertaking given by Mr. Palaniswami to the Supreme Court that elections to the post of AIADMK general secretary would not be conducted till the disposal of the petition on the issue.

Mr. Appavu said the request of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi to allot him a seat that could be easily accessed by him (on a wheelchair) without hurdles was never considered when the AIADMK was in power. “He was allotted a seat which is now occupied by Mr. Manoj Pandian [AIADMK legislator and supporter of Mr. Panneerselvam] and it was totally unsuitable for Kalaignar (Karunanidhi),” he said.

Reiterating that no one had the right to dictate the Speaker to allot specific seats, he said the AIADMK members had come with a premeditated plan as they knew it would be an embarrassment for them to participate in the debate on the resolution against Hindi imposition. “They are afraid because Justice Arumughaswamy Commission report and Justice Aruna Jagadeesan report are placed in the House”.

He said the AIADMK members in the past tore apart the budget copies from the hands of Karunanidhi in the Assembly and created a ruckus when Janaki Ramachandran was the Chief Minister.