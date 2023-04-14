ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly proceedings to be telecast in sign language too

April 14, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The proceedings of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will be telecast in sign language also to benefit people who are hearing impaired, Speaker M. Appavu announced on Thursday.

He said efforts have been made to record and telecast the proceedings of the Assembly through YouTube in sign language, in compliance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act of 2016.

The initiative will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Speaker’s chamber at the Assembly on Monday.

