Assembly polls: AIADMK greets BJP

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Thursday congratulated senior BJP leaders for the party’s victory in the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

In his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Panneerselvam congratulated him for the “momentous victory”, and said the national party had won the elections in four States and also “won the hearts” of the people.

“The verdict comes for the good governance and welfare schemes of the Bharatiya Janata Party under your dynamic leadership. This is a mandate for development. I wish you success in all your endeavours,” he said.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the AIADMK coordinator referred to the “significant” victory of the BJP in the elections in four States and said Mr. Shah had once again proved to be someone of a tall stature and a strategist.

To BJP President J.P. Nadda, Mr. Panneerselvam wrote that the recent election results underscored that the party’s policies, programmes and governance were “on a par with the people’s thoughts”, and further wished the BJP success in its endeavours. The AIADMK and the BJP were allies for the 2021 Assembly polls, but parted ways during the urban local bodies elections last month.