Assembly poll a war to protect Tamils, says Stalin

‘State losing its rights in the spheres of education, agriculture and employment’

The upcoming Assembly election in the State will be a “big war” to protect the rights of Tamils, DMK president M.K. Stalin said on Monday.

“It is not just about ushering in a change in the State. The election is a war to protect the education and employment rights of Tamils,” Mr. Stalin said while exhorting party cadre to work towards victory.

Addressing party cadre in Tiruchi district through videoconference during the ‘Mupperum Vizha’, Mr. Stalin said Tamil Nadu was stuck in a mire due to the AIADMK government headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. “The sooner we capture power in the State, the sooner we will be in a position to protect the rights of the State,” he said.

The State had lost its rights in the sphere of education due to the national education policy and NEET. In the farm sector too, the rights of farmers had been usurped by the new laws. Minorities could lose citizenship due to the Citizenship Amendment Act, he alleged.

There was also a move to usurp Anna University. Candidates from other States were being recruited into various Central government departments and organisations in the State, and applications of candidates from Tamil Nadu were being rejected in a well-planned manner, he claimed.

Attempts were being made to thwart social justice to check the entry of students belonging to SC, ST, backward and most backward communities into higher educational institutions. “The responsibility of preventing such moves lies on the shoulders of the DMK,” Mr. Stalin said.

He alleged that the ruling dispensation had mortgaged all the rights of the State to the BJP government at the Centre, as it was mired in corruption and irregularities.