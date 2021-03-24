Assembly poll: 4,060 candidates in the fray

A total of 4,060 candidates are in the fray for contesting the April 6 election in 234 Assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu. As per the figures available with the Chief Electoral Officer’s website, Karur has the highest number of candidates - 77.

Aravakurichi and Manachanallur follow with 40 and 37 candidates in the fray respectively. Valparai and Bhavanisagar have only six candidates each.

The electorate in Assembly constituencies that have more than 15 candidates will have multiple EVMs, as an EVM could accommodate 15 candidates, excluding the NOTA option.

A total of 7,255 nominations were received and of them, 4,490 were accepted and 2,757 were rejected, while 428 nominations were eventually withdrawn.

As for the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, where a by-poll is scheduled on April 6, 12 candidates are in the fray. The counting of votes for both the general election and the by-poll is scheduled on May 2.

During the 2016 Assembly poll in the State, a total of 3,728 candidates, including 320 women and two transpersons contested.