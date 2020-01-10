Assembly passes 15 Bills

Amidst objections by the Opposition DMK, the State Assembly on Thursday passed 15 Bills including the Tamil Nadu District Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Tamil Nadu Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the Tamil Nadu Municipal Laws (Second Amendment) Bill 2020.
DMK MLA Ma. Subramanian rejected the reasons given by the government to extend the tenure of special officers.
“So far you have extended their tenure for seven times,” he said Opposing the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2020,
DMK MLA Thiravidamani said only government staff in the co-operatives could be suspended.
Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam justified the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University Bill, 2020, which seeks to amend the qualification requirement for Registrar post aspirants, saying that it was necessary to get suitable candidates for the post of registrar.
