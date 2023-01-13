Assembly condoles the death of Sharad Yadav

January 13, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Friday condoled the death of former Union Minister and prominent socialist leader from Rashtriya Janata Dal Sharad Yadav, who died on Thursday.

Separately Governor R N Ravi tweeted his condolences.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin issued a statement earlier in the day hailing Yadav as one of the tallest socialist leaders who remained deeply committed to the ideals of democracy and secularism till his last breath.

The Assembly also condoled the death of former MLA K. Ugrapandian.

