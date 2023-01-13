ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly condoles the death of Sharad Yadav

January 13, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Friday condoled the death of former Union Minister and prominent socialist leader from Rashtriya Janata Dal Sharad Yadav, who died on Thursday.

Separately Governor R N Ravi tweeted his condolences.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin issued a statement earlier in the day hailing Yadav as one of the tallest socialist leaders who remained deeply committed to the ideals of democracy and secularism till his last breath.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Assembly also condoled the death of former MLA K. Ugrapandian.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US