HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly condoles the death of Sharad Yadav

January 13, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Friday condoled the death of former Union Minister and prominent socialist leader from Rashtriya Janata Dal Sharad Yadav, who died on Thursday.

Separately Governor R N Ravi tweeted his condolences.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin issued a statement earlier in the day hailing Yadav as one of the tallest socialist leaders who remained deeply committed to the ideals of democracy and secularism till his last breath.

The Assembly also condoled the death of former MLA K. Ugrapandian.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.