Assembly condoles loss of lives, observes silence
The Tamil Nadu Assembly condoled the death of 11 lives lost in the electrocution at Kalimedu in Thanjavur district in the early hours of Wednesday.
Soon after the House commenced the proceedings, Speaker M. Appavu called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to read out a condolence resolution. After Mr. Stalin elaborated on the accident, the House observed a few moments of silence.
