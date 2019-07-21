Assembly adopts Bill to increase strength of minorities panel

The Assembly on Saturday adopted a Bill to increase the number of members of the State Minorities Commission from six to nine.

The revised number is exclusive of the chairman of the panel. The strength of the panel had been increased, taking into consideration “the increase in population and the welfare of the minorities”, said the Bill, in its statement of objects and reasons.

Even in March, while reconstituting the Commission, the State government made T. John Mahendran the chairman of the Minorities Commission and nominated nine representatives of minority communities as its members.

Among the 15 other Bills that were passed on the final day of the current session of the House were those pertaining to land acquisition laws (revival of operation, amendment and validation), apart from amendments to a host of laws, including those on local bodies. The Assembly also approved the first supplementary estimates for the current year, to the tune of ₹6,862.71 crore.

Participating in a debate on the amendment Bill for municipal laws, P.K. Sekar Babu of the DMK, representing the Harbour constituency, wanted the quantum of reservation for the physically disabled increased from 3% to 5%. Local Administration Minister S.P. Velumani assured him that the matter will be considered.

DMK MLA from Tiruchuli, Thangam Thennarasu, wanted the State government to incorporate salient features of the Central law on land acquisition into the Bill on the subject. In response, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar said the quantum of compensation under the State Bill was in line with what the Centre had decided.

On the bovine breeding Bill, K. Pitchandi, DMK MLA from Kilpennathur, expressed concern that it will not be beneficial for the conservation of native breeds. Animal Husbandry Minister K. Radhakrishnan allayed the former’s apprehension.

Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal gave an account of deliberations of the sixth and seventh sessions of the present House since January this year. The Assembly met on 28 days, of which it had sittings in the evening for seven days. CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami made 42 statements under Rule 110.

Later, the Speaker adjourned the House sine die.