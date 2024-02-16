Assembly adopts Bill to fix State Election Commissioner’s tenure

February 16, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday adopted a Bill to further amend the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994, for fixing the tenure of the State Election Commissioner to “five/six years or sixty-five years of age, whichever is earlier, without any provision for extension”.

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy, who introduced the Bill, said that in most of the States, the tenure of the State Election Commissioners was five years or until they reached the age of sixty-five, whichever was earlier.

He recalled the recommendation of a task force to strengthen the State Election Commission, and the recommendation was accepted by the Ministry of Panchayat Raj. According to the existing clause (b) of sub-section (2) of sub-section 239 of the 1994 Act, the term of office of the State Election Commissioner was two years and he/she was eligible for two successive terms.

The House adopted another Bill to amend the Panchayats Act, 1994, for empowering the panchayats to handle functions listed in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution to make them vibrant and effective. Mr. Periyasamy said that the Eleventh Schedule listed as many as nine functions that might be entrusted to the panchayats.

All the Bills tabled during this session were adopted after a voice vote on Thursday.

Speaker M. Appavu adjourned the House to February 19.