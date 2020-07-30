Assault on girl: SHRC calls for report

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday called for a report from the Villupuram Collector over a media report about four persons assaulting a girl, reportedly from the Irula community, who sought a community certificate.

SHRC acting chairperson D. Jayachandran took suo motu cognisance of the media report and called for a detailed report into the incident within two weeks.

According to the media report, a 17-year old girl, belonging to the Irula community from Villupuram district, had applied for a community certificate. Last week, four persons slapped her alleging that over 30 families in her village claimed to be Irulas only to avail community privileges.

The police said that a case under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 could not be registered against the four men, since she did not have a community certificate.