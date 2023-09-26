Assam Bhawan inaugurated in Vellore

September 26, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - VELLORE

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that more Assam Bhawans will be coming up soon in key metropolitan cities like New Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Kolkata for the welfare of the people of the North Eastern State.

Speaking after inaugurating the ₹23-crore Assam Bhawan in Sathuvachari in Vellore, Mr. Sarma said the Assam government had been taking steps to provide such facilities to its people, who travelled to other States mainly for advanced healthcare and higher education. “In this regard, I thank the government of Tamil Nadu and its people for their help in the construction of Assam Bhawan in Vellore,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Vellore was chosen for the new bhawan at least for two reasons, namely the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). Many residents, mostly patients and students, from Assam visited these institutions. “Our Assam people have been visiting CMC for four to five decades mainly for cancer treatment. Around 80 Assam students pursue higher education at VIT. The new bhawan will help them to provide safe accommodation,” he said.

The ongoing bhawan work in Bengaluru would be over by February, he said. Apart from two new bhawans that were under construction in Delhi, a new convention centre would be built in the national capital to establish the cultural identity of Assam.

Spread over 4,340 sq.mt, the six-storey Assam Bhawan in Vellore includes office for Joint Resident Commissioner, Assam emporium, 40 double-bedded rooms, male and female dormitories, kitchen, dining hall and parking.

On the occasion, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Assam Minister for General Administration, Panchayats and Rural Development, and Ashok Singhal, Minister for the Department of Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation, Paban Kr. Borthakur, Chief Secretary, Government of Assam, G. Viswanathan, founder-chancellor, VIT, G.V.Sampath, Chairman, Naruvi Hospitals, were present.