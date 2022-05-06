Assailants in two incidents of dacoity suspected to be the same, says CM Stalin

Unidentified assailants attacked a couple and made away with the ornaments in two separate incidents.

Since the method adopted is similar in two recent incidents of dacoity in Erode and Tiruppur districts, the same set of assailants is suspected to be involved in both, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in the Assembly on Friday.

“The police, led by the Coimbatore Range [officers], are inquiring into the incidents. The accused persons will be arrested soon,” he said, responding to the concerns raised by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Since the probe was under way, Mr. Stalin did not want to politicise it and assured the House of action.

Unidentified persons attacked Duraisamy and his wife Jayamani, who were sleeping in the open in their farm house at Uppilipalayam Odaikadu near Sennimalai in Erode district on April 30. They made away with the jewellery worn by the victims. While Duraisamy died on the spot, Jayamani is being treated at the Perundurai Government Hospital.

Assailants attacked Palanisamy and his wife Valliammal, who were asleep in their farm house at Thambireddipalayam near Kangeyam in Tiruppur district. They took away gold ornaments from Valliammal. The police registered cases and were investigating, the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Palaniswami pointed to the two incidents and sought action to ensure protection to the elderly living alone. These incidents had created a sense of unease among senior citizens, he said.