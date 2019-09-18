Assailant injured as security guard at bank opens fire in Tamil Nadu

An armed security guard posted at the public sector Canara Bank at Manamadurai in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district shot at an assailant who attempted to hack an accused in a murder case on Wednesday.

Police said when the assailant, identified as Tamilselvan, 30, attacked Thangamani with a billhook the security opened fire and shot at Tamilselvan, injuring him in his knee.

Thangamani, one of the accused in the murder of AMMK office-bearer U. Saravanan of Avaarankadu, was out on bail. Saravanan was murdered on May 26 while he was on his regular morning walk in Manamadurai.

Police said that on Wednesday Thangamani was at the Marakadai bus stop when an armed gang, led by Tamilselvan, attacked him. After suffering cuts injuries on his shoulder, he ran into the Canara Bank but the gang chased him and entered the bank, police said.

After the security opened fire, Tamilselvan, who led a four-member gang, fled the scene but police arrested him after he went to the local government hospital for treatment. The assailant went to the government hospital after he was denied treatment in private hospitals in the town, police said.

Tamilselvan was being shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, police said. Thangamani and one Ganesan, who went to his rescue and was injured, were admitted to the Sivaganga Government Medical College hospital, they said.

Citing preliminary investigation, police said the gang members were engaged by Andiselvam, brother of Saravanan, to wreak vengeance. Thangamani’s brother Thangaraj, a main accused in the case, was still in prison, police added.

Superintendent of Police R. Rohit Nathan visited the spot and conducted enquiries. Special teams have been formed at the orders of the SP to nab the associates of Tamilselvan.