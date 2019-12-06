Aspirants to Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission demand a speedy release of results

Following allegations of a delay in the release of results, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has planned to release the results of the Group I Mains Examinations this month. The results of many of the competitive examinations conducted by the TNPSC have been reportedly delayed for the past few years, affecting lakhs of aspirants to the government services.

Aspirants said the TNPSC had notified the direct recruitment of posts to fill 139 vacancies such as Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Tax, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, District Registrar, Assistant Director of Rural Development, District Employment Officer and District Officer of Fire and Rescue Services in January this year. Over 4,000 successful candidates in the preliminary examinations appeared for the main examination held five months ago, but are still awaiting results.

The aspirants have demanded a speedy release of the results and have also demanded that the TNPSC release the results of the mains examinations in a schedule similar to the schedule of the Union Public Service Commission, which ranges from three to four months for the release of the mains results.

Group I services examinations conducted by the TNPSC are the most prestigious as the toppers who clear the examinations have an opportunity to get posts such as Deputy Collector and Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Successful candidates who join posts such as Deputy Collector will also get an opportunity to join the All India Services such as Indian Administrative Service after a period of service in the State government. As a result the competition to these examinations continues to increase in the State, with a large number of candidates appearing for the examinations. Parents of many of the candidates have been alleging that the delay in release of results has been affecting the aspirants’ morale.

According to official sources, the number of vacancies in the Group I Services Examination this year has increased from 139 to 181. The period between notification and the release of final results for Group I will be reduced from 16 months to 12 months this time. “This is the shortest ever period. The longest has been two years and four months,” said an official.