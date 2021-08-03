Aspirants, faculty seek transparency in V-C selection

Process of shortlisting candidates for two varsities under way

With the process of shortlisting candidates for the post of Vice-Chancellor at Anna University and Alagappa University under way, aspirants and sections of faculty of the two institutions have called for greater transparency in the exercise.

While Alagappa University has uploaded the list of 162 applicants without mentioning their qualifications, Anna University’s search committee has not uploaded the list of candidates.

Meanwhile, some applicants had received call letters for interview with the search panel. This has upset other candidates.

It is understood that for Anna University, the interview is slated for August 9 and for Alagappa University it will be held on August 10.

On Saturday, former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University E. Balagurusamy had requested the Governor-Chancellor to ensure that the search committee is transparent in its selection process. He called for uploading the list of candidates along with their qualifications.

On Monday, the Anna University Teachers’ Association made a similar appeal. “We are apprehensive of the way the list of 10 short-listed applicants is kept confidential,” the letter said. It also called for random check with faculty members about the integrity of the academic concerned if the Vice-Chancellor who is shortlisted is from within the institution.

An applicant to both the universities, who had not received a call letter, requesting anonymity, sought an open procedure. He claimed that earlier “an applicant, who had several patents and a good citation record with over 100 publications had been overlooked even for an interview call” during the selection of Vice-Chancellor for the University of Madras and Periyar University.

Another applicant said lack of knowledge about the qualification of candidates prevented the contestants from assessing the capability of their peers as administrators and gave rise to suspicion that merit did not play a role.

An applicant for Anna University said, “We don’t even know how many have applied.”

“It does not matter who is given the job. We will continue to work as we have always. If we get a good Vice Chancellor it will help improve the future of students,” said a senior professor. Such a person would not only fill faculty vacancies but also improve infrastructure in colleges, he added.