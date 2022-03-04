Ask DMK won for posts allotted to allies to resign, says VCK

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ask candidates from the DMK who won for the posts allotted to the allies to resign.

He wrote on Twitter that these candidates had contested in the recent civic elections violating Mr. Stalin’s directive. The Chief Minister should ask them to resign and safeguard the principles of the alliance.

To the VCK, the DMK allotted the post of deputy mayor of the Cuddalore Corporation. The party also got the post of chairpersons of two municipalities, deputy chairpersons of two other municipalities, and president and vice-president of three and seven town panchayats respectively.