ADVERTISEMENT

Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology launches andrology services

February 09, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The aim of the department is to have a proficient and seasoned team of clinicians who would bridge the gap in men’s sexual and reproductive health

The Hindu Bureau

The Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology has launched a state-of-the-art andrology care department.

Sanjay Prakash J., consultant microsurgical andrologist and urologist, will head the AINU Andrology. Arun Kumar, managing director and chief consultant urologist at AINU, said the aim of the department would be to have a proficient and seasoned team of clinicians who would bridge the gap in men’s sexual and reproductive health.

Venkat Subramanian, executive director and senior consultant urologist, said the prevalence of erectile dysfunction was approximately 30%-35% among men under the age of 40. The hospital aimed to introduce pioneering advancements that set new standards in care.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Prakash said approximately 40%-50% of all infertility cases was owing to male infertility characterised by issues such as poor sperm count. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US