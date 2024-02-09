Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology launches andrology services

February 09, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology has launched a state-of-the-art andrology care department.

Sanjay Prakash J., consultant microsurgical andrologist and urologist, will head the AINU Andrology. Arun Kumar, managing director and chief consultant urologist at AINU, said the aim of the department would be to have a proficient and seasoned team of clinicians who would bridge the gap in men’s sexual and reproductive health.

Venkat Subramanian, executive director and senior consultant urologist, said the prevalence of erectile dysfunction was approximately 30%-35% among men under the age of 40. The hospital aimed to introduce pioneering advancements that set new standards in care.

Dr. Prakash said approximately 40%-50% of all infertility cases was owing to male infertility characterised by issues such as poor sperm count.