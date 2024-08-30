Asia Pacific Gynaecological Endoscopy meet inaugurated

The four-day 24th annual conference of the Asia Pacific Association of Gynaecological Endoscopy was formally inaugurated on Friday.

A total of 500 delegates have registered for the conference that is coming for the first time to India, said Kurian Joseph, organising chairman. The meeting is jointly hosted by the Indian Association of Gynaecological Endoscopy (IAGE).

The conference, includes two days of workshops and two days of meetings, with delegates from the Asia Pacific region participating .

On Thursday, multiple workshops were held in four venues in the city. There were hands-on endoscopy suturing skills workshop at Vanagaram Apollo Hospitals’ Simulation Centre; prolapse workshop with cadaveric dissection; robotic surgery workshop at Apollo Proton; and a hysteroscopy workshop. On Friday, a live surgery workshop demonstrating various laparoscopic procedures was held.

At the inauguration, Bernard Chern Su Min, associate professor and head and senior consultant of minimally invasive surgery unit of KK Women and Children’s Hospital, was presented the lifetime achievement award. At the event, Prashant Mangeshikar was formally declared the president of APAGE.

