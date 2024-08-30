GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Asia Pacific Gynaecological Endoscopy meet inaugurated

Published - August 30, 2024 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The four-day 24th annual conference of the Asia Pacific Association of Gynaecological Endoscopy was formally inaugurated on Friday.

A total of 500 delegates have registered for the conference that is coming for the first time to India, said Kurian Joseph, organising chairman. The meeting is jointly hosted by the Indian Association of Gynaecological Endoscopy (IAGE).

The conference, includes two days of workshops and two days of meetings, with delegates from the Asia Pacific region participating .

On Thursday, multiple workshops were held in four venues in the city. There were hands-on endoscopy suturing skills workshop at Vanagaram Apollo Hospitals’ Simulation Centre; prolapse workshop with cadaveric dissection; robotic surgery workshop at Apollo Proton; and a hysteroscopy workshop. On Friday, a live surgery workshop demonstrating various laparoscopic procedures was held.

At the inauguration, Bernard Chern Su Min, associate professor and head and senior consultant of minimally invasive surgery unit of KK Women and Children’s Hospital, was presented the lifetime achievement award. At the event, Prashant Mangeshikar was formally declared the president of APAGE.

Related Topics

health / obstetrics and gynaecology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.