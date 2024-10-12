ASI to seek State government’s help to remove algae from Vellore fort moat

:

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will seek the help of the State government to remove thick growth of algae in the moat of the 16th century Vellore Fort.

Officials of the ASI, which maintains the fort complex, said thick algal bloom has been seen in the moat in recent weeks. It has turned the water brown, threatening a large number of fish. The Department of Fisheries release around 50,000 fish, mainly Catla and Roya varieties, into the moat every year to promote fish farming in the waterbody.

“Growth of specific species of algae in the moat is alarming. We will seek help from the State government through ASI (Chennai Circle) to clean the moat,” K. Akalya, Junior Conservation Assistant In-Charge, ASI (Vellore), told The Hindu.

The moat, part of the protected fort complex, runs over 3-km around the fort at an average depth of 29 feet. The depth varies due to its rocky bed, especially on its northern side. Excess rainwater collected in the moat helps recharge the groundwater and promotes fish cultivation.

ASI officials said the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) has been requested to test the water samples in the moat in the coming weeks for a nominal fee of ₹2,300. Based on the TWAD Board report, ASI will request the State government to provide technical expertise to remove the algae. It would bear the entire cost and would also take steps to prevent such algal growth in the future.

TWAD Board officials said it tests water samples taken from open farm wells, borewells, rivers, and construction sites in its laboratory in Vellore. It takes a day, on an average, to test the water samples. in its laboratory.

To assess bacterial content in the samples, TWAD takes a week to complete the test. The test will also provide details of the type of algae, its harmful effects on the species, and extent of its contamination in the water. “We are awaiting water samples from ASI. Once the type of algae is determined, a remedy for the contamination can be worked out,” said a TWAD official.

Vellore Corporation officials said the desilting of the moat was carried out in 2022 as part of Smart City Mission work by the civic body. It was part of Corporation’s facelift of the complex that included beautification of its lawn, installation of parapet and lighting facilities, and promoting greenery at a cost of ₹33 crore.

