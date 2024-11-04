ADVERTISEMENT

ASI to begin excavation at megalithic burial site at Amoor in Chengalpattu district

Published - November 04, 2024 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

N. Sai Charan

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Chennai Circle has planned to undertake excavation at Amoor, a protected site located on the banks of lower Palar River valley near Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district.

The ASI, in 1921, had discovered a megalithic burial site having cists and cairns in a 130-acre odd parcel of land located in Amoor village in the lower Palar valley, official sources said. After the discovery of the ancient burial site, the parcel of land owned by the Forest Department was declared as a protected site by the ASI.

Earlier this year, the ASI, Chennai Circle had forwarded a proposal to its head office seeking approval to excavate the ancient burial site which is believed to be 2000 years old. Official sources said the ASI has given clearance for the project and a team of experts from its regional office in Chennai will take up excavation of the site in a phased manner. It is likely to commence in January after the Northeast Monsoon season ends.

Earlier, the ASI had carried out excavations at several sites located on either side of River Palar. Closeby the proposed excavation site at Amoor, the ASI, in 2007 had unearthed megalithic sarcophagus, iron objects and carnelian beads at Siruthavur, a site believed to be 2500 years old.

