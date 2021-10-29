ASI seeks funds to renovate Pallava period temple

In a shambles: The ruined Vanadurga temple at Pakkam near Gingee and the Nilagiriamman deity.

CHENNAI

29 October 2021

Vanadurga temple at Pakkam village near Gingee in dilapidated condition

The Vanadurga temple in Pakkam village near Gingee, which is in ruins and belongs to the Pallava period, is likely to get a new lease of life as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Chennai Circle, has sought funds for its restoration.

“The temple is very worthy on the aspect of its historicity and uniqueness. As the temple is dilapidated and also in much ruined condition, it is in urgent need of conservation on priority basis,” said M. Kalimuthu, Superintending Archaeologist, in his letter to the Director-General, ASI.

He has requested funds “under non-protected monument category to preserve the temple and its paintings without altering its originality and authenticity.”

The pathetic condition of the temple was brought to the attention of the ASI by Raj Panneerselvam, president of the Tiruvannamalai Heritage Foundation. Subsequently, the ASI deputed an assistant archaeologist to inspect the site and prepare a report.

“The important feature of this temple is it could be an early brick temple of Pallava period, so far documented in Tamil Nadu after Talagiriswara temple, Panamalai in Villupurm district and Kailasanatha temple, Kancheepuram,” Mr. Kalimuthu said.

D. Ramesh, Assistant Professor, Government Arts and Science College, Villupuram, said the diety of godess Durga in the temple had four hands. “The deity, also known as Nilagiriamman, possesses a shanku and chakram in two hands and the other two hands are depicted as abayam and thodaikaram,” said Mr. Ramesh, who studied the structure of the temple.

Valuable wall paintings

He said though additions and alterations had been made to the original structure, the bricks used for the construction actually belonged to the Pallava period. “Moreover, the paintings on the wall share similar features with those in Kailasanatha temple in Kancheepuram,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Mr. Kalimuthu, in his letter, said traces of Pallava period paintings were found on the wall of the temple located on a flat surface of a huge rock atop the hill.