ASI reopens park inside Vellore Fort complex for public after restoration

Eight months since the restoration work began, the park inside the 16th Century Vellore Fort complex was opened to public on Wednesday, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti celebrations.

Officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which restored the Periyar park to its original splendour, said it was a major work taken up by the national heritage authority in the Fort complex since the pandemic.

The work was monitored by M. Kalimuthu, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI (Chennai Circle), and K. Akalya, Junior Conservation Assistant In-Charge, ASI (Vellore).

“Visitors can help maintain the cleanliness of the park by not carrying plastic items to the facility. The park will be open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on all days including Sundays, free of cost,” K. Prasanth, Horticulture Officer, ASI (Vellore), told The Hindu.

At present, the ASI maintains the complex that comprises 58 colonial buildings, a mosque and a Vijayanagara-era temple. Spread over nine acres on the eastern side of the fort, the Periyar park was maintained by Vellore Corporation for many years before it was handed over to the ASI last October for complete makeover.

After a detailed field study, ASI began the work in February. Accordingly, the park was cleared of overgrown grass and saplings were planted.

A special feature of the restoration is the planting of buffalo grass, covering at least four acres of the park. It was selected in view of the enhanced protection it provides children while playing. Additionally, It is more durable and can grow well in arid regions.

Damaged water pipelines covering a distance of 800 metres were replaced with non-corrosive ones. About 40 water hydrants were installed every 20 metres.

The steel fortification will be raised to a height of 1.5 metres and strengthened with spikes to prevent trespassing especially during night in the following weeks.

The park registers around 6,000 footfalls especially during weekends and holidays. It came into the limelight when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting there as part of BJP’s campaign for the Lok Sabha election.

Artillery yard

Local historians said the park was an artillery yard of the British forces in the 19th Century. British army men had also used it as a platform to make public announcements and execute punishments. It was later converted into a park after Independence. after independence.

