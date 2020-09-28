ASI on duty at ICF ends life

A 57-year-old RPF assistant sub-inspector, who was on duty when fire broke out in the ICF furnishing factory on Saturday, ended his life on Sunday morning. The police said Khaja Moideen belongs to the 1984 batch and has 36 years of service. On Saturday, he was on duty as a gate guard in the ICF furnishing factory when the fire broke out.

On Sunday morning, he ended his life. The ICF police rushed to the spot and sent his body for post-mortem. A police officer scotched rumours that Moideen was worried about facing action. “He had 36 years of service. Preliminary investigation reveals that he took this extreme step due to personal problems. We are investigating further,” said the officer.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)