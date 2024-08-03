GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ASI embarks on exercise to copy stone inscriptions onto inked papers in Tiruppur

Published - August 03, 2024 12:58 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Epigraphists copying inscriptions from the walls of Thalishwarar temple at Kovilpalayam near Palladam in Tiruppur district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A team of epigraphists from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Mysore, recently embarked on an exercise to copy important stone inscriptions onto inked papers at the Thalishwarar temple in Kovilpalayam near Palladam, and a few other places in Tiruppur district.

According to K. Munirathnam Reddy, Director (Epigraphy), ASI, Mysore, a seven-member team of assistant epigraphists, photo officers, and other staff members recently visited the Thalishwarar temple at Kovilpalayam to copy valuable inscriptions. The inscriptions from the walls of the temple were copied using the “estampage method” -- through which an exact imitation of an inscription would be obtained on an inked paper for further analysis.

Mr. Munirathnam said the ASI has identified eight inscriptions inside the temple complex. “One inscription was in Vattezhuthu, probably from the 9th century, and the other seven inscriptions, likely to be from the 12th century. were in Tamil. Preliminary analysis of the inscription revealed that these inscriptions seem to record the construction of the temple by a Chera ruler,” he said.

Further, he said that the ASI experts would thoroughly study these maplitho papers and include the findings in the annual report. The team also recorded inscriptions from two hero stones, an Ayyanar sculpture, and a Nandi (bull) sculpture located a few kilometres from the temple.

Mr. Munirathnam urged the people to alert the ASI if they come across any such rare inscriptions, as these engravings form the primary source of information for writing history.

During the exercise, the experts also created awareness about epigraphy among students from Bharathiar University in Coimbatore.

