GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ASI copies inscriptions from three temples in Thirukkurungudi

Published - October 07, 2024 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

N. Sai Charan
An inscription copied on maplitho papers at Thirukkurungudi temple in Tirunelveli district.

An inscription copied on maplitho papers at Thirukkurungudi temple in Tirunelveli district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Epigraphy Division of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Mysore, has recently completed copying inscriptions onto maplitho papers using the estampage method at three temples at Thirukurungudi, Tirunelveli district.

P. Balamurugan, Assistant Epigraphist, ASI, copied about 25 inscriptions for nearly 15 days from the Nambi Rayar Temple, the Thirumalai Nambi Temple and the Aniliswarar Temple. These inscriptions were found when renovation works were under way at these temples, he said.

A preliminary reading of one inscription sheds light on a donation of 50 sheep to the Aniliswarar Temple. The Pandya period inscription was in Vattezhuthu and Tamil, dating back to the 9th Century. The sheep were gifted to obtain ghee for lighting perpetual lamps (nundha vilakku) in the temple, Mr. Balamurugan said.

An inscription at the Nambi Rayar Temple records how a tax-free land was gifted to the temple for creating a garden, from where flowers could be supplied for pujas. The inscription was in Tamil, and mentions the boundaries of the land donated during the reign of a Vijayanagara King, he added.

He further said that as some of the inscriptions were partially damaged, it was difficult to find out the names of donors and the reigns of the kings. The inscriptions would be analysed further, and the findings would be published in the ASI’s annual report, he added.

Published - October 07, 2024 12:51 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.