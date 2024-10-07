ASI copies inscriptions from three temples in Thirukkurungudi

The Epigraphy Division of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Mysore, has recently completed copying inscriptions onto maplitho papers using the estampage method at three temples at Thirukurungudi, Tirunelveli district.

P. Balamurugan, Assistant Epigraphist, ASI, copied about 25 inscriptions for nearly 15 days from the Nambi Rayar Temple, the Thirumalai Nambi Temple and the Aniliswarar Temple. These inscriptions were found when renovation works were under way at these temples, he said.

A preliminary reading of one inscription sheds light on a donation of 50 sheep to the Aniliswarar Temple. The Pandya period inscription was in Vattezhuthu and Tamil, dating back to the 9th Century. The sheep were gifted to obtain ghee for lighting perpetual lamps (nundha vilakku) in the temple, Mr. Balamurugan said.

An inscription at the Nambi Rayar Temple records how a tax-free land was gifted to the temple for creating a garden, from where flowers could be supplied for pujas. The inscription was in Tamil, and mentions the boundaries of the land donated during the reign of a Vijayanagara King, he added.

He further said that as some of the inscriptions were partially damaged, it was difficult to find out the names of donors and the reigns of the kings. The inscriptions would be analysed further, and the findings would be published in the ASI’s annual report, he added.