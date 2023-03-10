Ashok Leyland sets up an all-women production line at Hosur

March 10, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group, has launched an “all-women production line” at the Hosur plant.

To promote women empowerment and attract more of them to the manufacturing industry, the firm has set up this line with 80 employees. The company in a statement said this was an effort to build a more diverse workforce. Ashok Leyland has invested significantly to train and upskill them in core manufacturing skills, and they will be responsible for the entire production process of the new engine line.

Shenu Agarwal, managing director and CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, “At Ashok Leyland, diversity and inclusion has always been a priority, and we have been providing equal opportunities regardless of gender and ethnicity. Giving women these opportunities enhance not only their lives but also the lives of their families and the community.”

The new P15 Engine Module (Assembly and Testing) is established in H1 Unit to address the growing demand of light commercial vehicle products. This new line has a capacity of 62,000 engines per annum and will be operating in two shifts.