ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok Leyland sets up an all-women production line at Hosur

March 10, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

To promote women empowerment and attract more of them to the manufacturing industry, the firm has set up this line with 80 employees

The Hindu Bureau

The all-women production team will handle the entire production process of the new P15 engine module. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group, has launched an “all-women production line” at the Hosur plant.

To promote women empowerment and attract more of them to the manufacturing industry, the firm has set up this line with 80 employees. The company in a statement said this was an effort to build a more diverse workforce. Ashok Leyland has invested significantly to train and upskill them in core manufacturing skills, and they will be responsible for the entire production process of the new engine line.

Shenu Agarwal, managing director and CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, “At Ashok Leyland, diversity and inclusion has always been a priority, and we have been providing equal opportunities regardless of gender and ethnicity. Giving women these opportunities enhance not only their lives but also the lives of their families and the community.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The new P15 Engine Module (Assembly and Testing) is established in H1 Unit to address the growing demand of light commercial vehicle products. This new line has a capacity of 62,000 engines per annum and will be operating in two shifts.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US