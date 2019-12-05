Tamil Nadu

Ashok Leyland plans shutdown

more-in

Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland has said that the company proposes to observe non-working days ranging from 2 to 12 days in a few plants in December 2019. In a communiqué to stock exchanges on Wednesday, the company said the move is to align production in line with the market demand.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
business (general)
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2019 1:19:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ashok-leyland-plans-shutdown/article30170989.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY