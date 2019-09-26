Ashok Leyland extends production holiday

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland has extended the production holidays at its Ennore plant, on continued weak demand.

In a notice to employees, the company said it has decided to declare production holidays on September 28, 30, October 1, 8 and 9, it said. Ashok Leyland had earlier declared 16 non-working days at its Ennore plant for September.

The company reported a 70% drop in medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market in August. Truck sales declined to 3,336 units in August 2019, from 11,135 units in the same period, last year.