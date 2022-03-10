Tamil Nadu

Ashok Leyland Executive Chairman calls on CM

Ashok Leyland Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja calling on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Thursday. 

Ashok Leyland Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja calling on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ashok Leyland Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja led a team to call on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Thursday. Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and senior officials were present during the meeting.


