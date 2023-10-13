Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,666 buses

October 13, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ashok Leyland has bagged an order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings (TN STU’s) for 1,666 buses.

This is the single largest BSVI order received from State Transport Undertakings. The company on Friday said that Ashok Leyland has been the preferred brand by TN STU’s with more than 18,000 Ashok Leyland buses operational in its fleet, comprising over 90% of total fleet.

These buses will be specially designed to ensure passenger comfort and will be equipped with the advanced iGen6 BS VI technology, featuring a 147 kW (197 hp) H-series engine. This engine is expected to enhance safety, comfort, and reduce the overall cost of ownership (TCO).

